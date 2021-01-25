Advertisement

Joe Guerrero: The soldier that reviews military food in social media.

The Mexican-American soldier who reviews military food. Frame of his video on YouTube.

The Mexican-American soldier reviews MREs. Screenshot: YouTube.

Joe Guerrero: The soldier that reviews military food in social media.

Private Joe Guerrero shares reviews on social media of what he and his comrades eat while on duty.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/25/2021 - 09:17
in
The Mexican-American soldier who reviews military food. Frame of his video on YouTube.
The Mexican-American soldier who reviews military food. Frame of his video on YouTube.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 25, 2021

Joe Guerrero is a young Mexican-American soldier who has become famous for uploading videos to Instagram (@thats_dead_af) and tik tok (@joejoe7711) showing his followers what military food tastes like.

At 19 years old, he has already gone viral on Tik Tok as a result. 

During his free time in the military, Guerrero has dedicated himself to documenting the food he receives in vacuum-packed envelopes. With a fresh and honest air, the young soldier shows the packages that arrive daily, opens them, and shows the 'menu of the day.' 

He continues by tasting the food and then rating it.

"Meal, Ready-to-Eat" or MREs are prepared meals that are delivered to soldiers in packages that include a starter, main course, dessert, and a drink.

They are ready to be eaten and comes packaged in envelopes or cans for easy transport and for the soldiers to have in that same package as a 'plate' on which to eat.

Guerrero highlights that the meals try to be balanced to feed them well, but according to his reviews and his reactions, he is often surprised with tasty food. 

"They don't always taste great, but they keep you active and sometimes that's all you need," he says in his videos.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Hispanics in the Army
viral video
soldier

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

“Latinx” Image from Surge Institute.
Is 'Latinx' a word that represents the Latin American community?
Photo: Universidad San Pablo CEU (Madrid).
Where are the remains of Calderón de la Barca?
Guatemalan authorities dispersed the migrant caravan with violence and tear gas. Photo: BBC
Honduran migrant caravan ended in Guatemala through force
Situado en la calle Figueroa North, el Centro de Arte Público se construyó en 1923 como tienda minorista. Pero su función fue mucho más inspiradora. Photo: Telemundo52
These two former Chicano art venues are living L.A. history
AL DIA News
AL DIA News