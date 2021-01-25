Joe Guerrero: The soldier that reviews military food in social media.

Joe Guerrero is a young Mexican-American soldier who has become famous for uploading videos to Instagram (@thats_dead_af) and tik tok (@joejoe7711) showing his followers what military food tastes like.

At 19 years old, he has already gone viral on Tik Tok as a result.

During his free time in the military, Guerrero has dedicated himself to documenting the food he receives in vacuum-packed envelopes. With a fresh and honest air, the young soldier shows the packages that arrive daily, opens them, and shows the 'menu of the day.'

He continues by tasting the food and then rating it.

"Meal, Ready-to-Eat" or MREs are prepared meals that are delivered to soldiers in packages that include a starter, main course, dessert, and a drink.

They are ready to be eaten and comes packaged in envelopes or cans for easy transport and for the soldiers to have in that same package as a 'plate' on which to eat.

Guerrero highlights that the meals try to be balanced to feed them well, but according to his reviews and his reactions, he is often surprised with tasty food.

"They don't always taste great, but they keep you active and sometimes that's all you need," he says in his videos.