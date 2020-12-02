Jabs and UFOs: The day MMA star Diego Sanchez saw an "energy portal" on his fists

The sky in New Mexico was clear as the veteran mixed-martial artist trained his brutal and destructive fists with contact and wear. His body is not the same as it was 20 years ago, but if he concentrates more to make his legs dance from left to right, it will wear out the eternal ghostly rival that all sportsmen face.

As he warms up and begins to charge, something bright and ecstatic appears in the atmosphere of the canvas as if it were watching him. In the moment, the wrestler runs to look for his daughter to corroborate that he has not gone mad.

That's what happened to Diego Sanchez, a former UFC fighter in the welterweight and lightweight divisions, who immediately jumped on social media to recount the story.

"This shit was contact, tonight it was obvious that I was being watched," he wrote.

Sanchez approached the event with a certain mysticism, encouraging people to work on their energies and answering his fans by explaining that he felt "blessed."

Other followers were much more cynical, recalling that Sanchez was the same fighter who claimed he was dying from smoking marijuana or praised the properties of stevia (a sugar substitute) on other occasions. To all, he replied spirituality and affirmed that the day in question had a "powerful portal of energy" that opened and was reason for celebration, not mockery.

I was doing energy work on my patio as a ufo flew right up on me I called for my daughter quick quick she watched this thing Hoover only hundreds of feet away Albuquerque is a trip sightings are regular here. But this shit was contact tonight it was obvious it was watching me — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 12, 2020

The reality seems to be much more complex and Sanchez's case in tandem with his fame that has found others who claim similar events, especially in the area of Albuquerque and as one approaches the Hoover Dam.

For a decade, the interpretation of the Jungian school triumphed, in which unidentified celestial phenomena fell into the same category as the eclipses of the Middle Ages — as collective symbols of change from one mental eon to the next. However, as military pilot sightings and Pentagon reports were revealed, doubts began to materialize, as demonstrated by institutions such as the UFO Observatory in Rio Rancho and events like the Roswell incident.

The area in New Mexico is especially puzzling and mysterious. Famous incidents include one at Kirtland Air Force Base in 1957, and the alleged presence of a 1000-year-old astronomical monument near the Hoover Dam, but even more prolific are the individual sightings in recent decades, which are only found on social media and other online forums. The case of Sanchez and the exhibition he witnessed show that there are still celestial mysteries in the Albuquerque sky that have yet to be solved.