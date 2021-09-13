The International Book Fair is back in Guayaquil

The seventh edition of Guayaquil, Ecuador's International Book Fair (FILG) closed this Sunday, Sept. 12, after five days of in-person events. Despite the country being in the middle of its de-escalation from the coronavirus pandemic, the presence and participation of young people has been the main storyline of the event.

2021's edition has been held within the same framework of de-escalation. The advances in the vaccination process in the country, which has already surpassed 60% immunization for the population, allowed the fair to be held in-person. The organizer of the fair and president of the city's Municipal Tourism Company, Gloria Gallardo, was pleased with the results.

"The young people have taken over the fair," she said.

Ecuatorianos y visitantes extranjeros despiden este #12DeSeptiembre la Feria Internacional del Libro de Guayaquil, tras cinco jornadas de múltiples actividades. #CasaDeLasAméricas pic.twitter.com/xaV7bk0QXb — Casa de las Américas (@CasAmericas) September 12, 2021

It is estimated that of the 25,000 visitors who came to the Simon Bolivar Exhibition Center over five days, around 40% were young people. Although such a reception was not expected, the event had foreseen spaces for young people and children, always under strict COVID prevention measures. One of the publishers that participated in the fair relayed that all its material for young people that had been exhibited was sold out.

At least 50 Ecuadorian authors participated in the event, including María Fernanda Ampuero, Raúl Vallejo, Gastón Calderón, Aminta Buenaño, Marcelo Báez, Margarita Barriga, Hans Behr, Solange Rodríguez and Kerly Palacios. Between sales and presentation of books, conferences, round tables, story readings and other cultural activities, the fair was a one-stop-shop for everything literature and more in Guayaquil

One of the most popular moments of the fair was the launching of a book about Ecuadorian athlete Neisi Dajomes, by the writer Álvaro Alemán. The presentation of Levantar como una niña and Dajomes' present, the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal for her country, made the moment extra special and memorable.