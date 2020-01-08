Advertisement

The indigenous designer who is set to rock New York Fashion Week

The 'huipiles' (traditional blouses) of his first collection, 'K'uxul Pok', are adorned with symbols of the cosmos and nature. Via Hilando historias.

The 'huipiles' (traditional blouses) of his first collection, 'K'uxul Pok', are adorned with symbols of the cosmos and nature. Via Hilando historias.

The indigenous designer who is set to rock New York Fashion Week

Alberto López from Chiapas, Mexico, fought against machismo to become a weaver. Now, even Harvard wants him to exhibit his "ancestral" designs.

by beatriceg
 01/08/2020 - 05:47
in
The 'huipiles' (traditional blouses) of his first collection, 'K'uxul Pok', are adorned with symbols of the cosmos and nature. Via Hilando historias.
The 'huipiles' (traditional blouses) of his first collection, 'K'uxul Pok', are adorned with symbols of the cosmos and nature. Via Hilando historias.

By Beatriz García
January 08, 2020

In Aldama, Chiapas, a region of Mexico marked by economic and gender inequality, men work in the fields while women weave, according to ancient customs. However, for Alberto López Gómez, 31, born into a Tzotzil family, it was clear from childhood that he wanted to be a weaver. 

"A young man who is working at a loom is frowned upon. I thought things over and told my mother that I wanted to learn how to weave, and my mother said, 'You know that men work in the fields.'"

"But I answered that I had the right to learn how to weave," he says in an interview with the German Network for Human Rights in Mexico, which put the young designer on the map.

Four years after he started knitting with his sisters, the Chiapas man, who had to face harsh criticisms for being a weaver, runs his own workshop where 150 Tzotzil women knit.

"I was hiding within four walls, working in my house," he says, "people were whispering at my walk, but we are breaking the chain."

"As indigenous people, we don't know about our rights."

The designs of his 'Huipiles' (from the Nahuatl word 'huipilli'), blouses adorned with symbols of the cosmos, family and nature that take about five months to produce following a traditional procedure, have conquered the gatekeepers of American fashion. Now, he will present his collection "K'uxul Pok" at the 2020 New York Fashion Week. 

The art and history of this young, indigenous designer and weaver have caused such a stir that even the prestigious Harvard University in Boston has invited him to exhibit his work. 

We'll have to wait until Feb. 6 to see the essence of Mayan spirituality woven into a "huipil" on a catwalk. In the meantime, Alberto, who has nothing to stop him - least of all a stereotype - has set himself other challenges: to create a museum of textile designs in his native region of Aldama to showcase his work and that of his companions, and to write a memoir about the difficult journey he has made, which he hopes will inspire other young men in his community to become weavers.

"As indigenous people, we don't know about our rights," says the Chiapas artist.  "Machismo has beaten us," he adds. Yet stories like his weave a much more egalitarian future and build bridges between tradition and modernity.

TAGS
fashion week
chiapas
alberto lopez gomez

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

GUAYANILLA, PUERTO RICO - JANUARY 7: Rubble covers the street after a 6.4 earthquake hit just south of the island on January 7, 2020 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. This morning's earthquake was preceded by a series of smaller quakes in the south of the island with the epicenter in Guánica. (Photo by Eric Rojas/Getty Images)
Puerto Ricans in Philadelphia organize earthquake relief efforts
A group of students calling themselves the Harvard Ethnic Studies Coalition at the university’s Widener Library. Via The New York Times
Latino students accuse Harvard of using "diversity" as a marketing tool
The "'ArrestGeorgeLopez'' viral hashtag went trending on Twitter last Monday. Via Youtube. 
Internet users ask the FBI to investigate George Lopez for a joke against Trump
Mexican Punjabi cuisine, with a mix of chilies and curry, is a piece of forgotten history of U.S. Via Eater.
The Mexican Punjabis in California who turned quesadillas into a symbol of identity