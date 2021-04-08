Immigrants take their protest to Kamala Harris' home

About 50 immigrants, including entire families, arrived yesterday, Wednesday, at Kamala Harris' residence, shouting "Kamala, listen, we are in the fight". The protesters called on the Vice Presidenta of the United States to intercede for the rights of undocumented immigrants and those who want and intend to migrate to the country.

Protesters argued that Harris would be best suited to advocate for immigrants because of her important role in the Biden administration.

Another item on the protesters' agenda was to demand an end to deportations and detention of immigrant minors, and instead opt for a path that would guarantee legal status or citizenship to millions of undocumented and essential workers who have been continually exposed during the pandemic in order to survive.

The group of activists arrived at the vice president's office with drums, music, chants, and huge signs that read, "be our VIP (vice president for immigrants)" and "fight for immigrant children". In addition, many of the children in attendance shared their border stories. The groups CASA, Congregation Action Network, FIRM Action y NAKASEC see Harris' roles as also including being a leader in diplomacy with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to address the root causes of increased migration, and improve the situation for immigrants.

"Please stop the deportations, give some work permit, a citizenship, something, because we are in this country and I believe we are not hurting anyone, but we come to work and get ahead for our children," Veronica Gasca, one of the protesters who came 11 years ago with her daughters to the United States to be reunited with her father, but he had already been deported to Mexico, told the vice president.

During her time in the Senate, Harris positioned herself as an advocate for immigrants, so the pressure she has from immigrant rights groups is important. "We think with her reappointment to this task force looking at migration, she can really leverage that leadership role from there, to her role as Senate president, where her vote is a tiebreaker and can help push legislation," Jenna DeFosse, CASA's communications officer, told Newsweek.