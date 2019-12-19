If Santa Claus was Mexican, he would live in Tlalpujahua

In Tlalpujahua ('spongy land', in Nahuatl), a town of just over 25,000 inhabitants in the Mexican state of Michoacán, Christmas lasts as long as it does at the North Pole: all year round.

This town with a mining past, which has earned itself the nickname "magical," is the largest producer of Christmas decorations in the country, especially of colorful Christmas ornaments that hang from the fir trees during the festivities, and most of those who live there have been dedicating themselves to Christmas crafts since the 1950s, generation after generation.

The greatest gift of Christmas for its inhabitants is that it exists, since more than 2,000 Michoacán families are devoted to a business that generates nearly 1,600 jobs, from the making of the ornaments to sales.

Their work, like that of the little elves who work for Santa, is hard and constant: Tlalpujahua is one of the first places in production of Christmas ornaments worldwide and around 37 million units are made, 60% of which are exported to Argentina, the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Japan and some European countries.