Hurricane Ida destroyed Louis Armstrong's old workplace

Hurricane Ida made landfall in the state of Louisiana over the weekend, and one of the many buildings destroyed in its wake was the music shop where iconic musician Louis Armstrong worked as a young man in the city of New Orleans.

NEW VIDEO: The historic Karnofsky Music Shop in New Orleans has collapsed. It was no match for the winds of Hurricane Ida. Video from @JackRoyer. So so sad. pic.twitter.com/42BpfaenLc — Ed Bloodsworth (@WKRGEd) August 30, 2021

The Karnofsky Music Shop, a store where jazz legend Louis Armstrong worked, was found among the rubble of New Orleans after Hurricane Ida swept through the region on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The historic building was more than a century old, and had a residence on top of the business. The immigrant family running it would take in iconic jazz musician Louis Armstrong and employ him.

In the process, the store became a piece of New Orleans jazz history. Later, the space would become "Morris Music," the first record store in the city to sell jazz albums and become a meeting place for musicians like Armstrong and others on the jazz scene of the time.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the iconic space in the city had been reduced to rubble. For John Hasse, curator of American Music at the Smithsonian Institution, who spoke to NOLA.com: "there is probably no other block in America with buildings that have so much significance to the history of our country's great art form, jazz."

New Orleans sits amid downed trees, flooded streets, overturned or submerged trucks and cars, and flooded streets. Ida is the fifth most powerful huricane to pass through the United States in the last 15 years.