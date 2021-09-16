Hispanic Heritage: Mexicans are the largest Hispanic group in the U.S.

The 2020 census has made it clear that Latinos are no longer a minority in the country. For several decades they have been the fastest growing group . So much so, that since 2010 the population has grown 23%, faster than the growth rate of the country as a whole, which only reached 7%.

But within this Hispanic force, the most significant, by far, is the Mexican. According to Pew Research Center, 37 million Americans identify themselves as of Mexican origin, which is equivalent to 62% of the Latino population in the country.

Clearly this phenomenon is due to the proximity of the two countries, as they share a 1970-mile border and, in spite of the efforts, the traffic on this border is unstoppable.

In cities such as Los Angeles, Houston and Phoenix, the population of Mexican origin exceeds 70% of Latinos. Perhaps the most notable aspect of this phenomenon is that since the beginning of the 21st century, more Americans of Mexican origin than Mexicans have arrived in the country directly.

Chicanos and “Mexamericanos”

Mexicans, more than other Hispanic groups, have created a particular culture in the United States. While Chicanos are the first migrants and their children living in the southern part of the country, in recent years the term “mexamericanos” has been coined to refer to the Mexican diaspora in the United States.

They are precisely the descendants of those first migrants and those who are in other cities further north in the country. Mexican writer Fey Berman arrived to New York in the 1980s and there she found a culture very different from that of the Mexicans and migrants in the south of the country.

Since then she dedicated herself to research Mexican culture in the U.S. and in 2017 she published the book "Mexamérica, una cultura naciendo".

"We are searching for our own identity. And now it is more urgent than ever to talk about it, when we are, officially, victims of racism, of prejudice, of stereotypes... and when it is more important to solve the situation of the undocumented," the writer told the BBC when talking about what characterizes Mexican Americans.

The celebration of independence

Although the most popular holiday among Mexicans in the U.S. is May 5, the cry for independence on September 16 is also celebrated and above all is one of the commemorations that mark the beginning of the month of Hispanic heritage.

In California the Grito de Independencia is celebrated at Rancho Las Flores Park. In Arlington's Lone Star Park in Arlington and in the Great Plaza of Fort Worth in Dallas, Texas there are also big celebrations. In Georgia the gathering is in Atlanta's Fiesta Plaza to the rhythm of Mexican bands, while in Chicago there is a parade in La Villita and in Los Angeles the "grito de dolores" is revived with a parade in Placita Olvera.