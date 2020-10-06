He was Black and had a "nice car": Racists attack again in a supermarket parking lot

Philip Evans, a 35-year-old African-American from Solon, Ohio, had left the supermarket carrying his shopping bags. As he put them in the back of his car, he suddenly noticed a woman pointing her cell phone at him.

Evans didn't want to make a big deal out of it, but as he drove home, he looked in his rearview mirror and saw another car following him. It was the same woman.

Moments later, police pulled him over.

Although the incident was settled without a hitch and the officer only asked him to place the car's temporary license plate in a more visible location, Evans already knew who he had to thank for the police's surprise appearance and the terror he felt.

"It's a frightening thought to think I wasn't going to make it home to my kids," he said.

"I hope you get him!"

The name of the amateur — and racist — detective has not been divulged, but we do know from the Solon police what happened.

The woman called 911 reporting that there was a Black man "looking around" and carrying shopping bags in a "new Infinity SUV," and that he was "going very slowly" and "acting very funny."

Since the dense sleuth couldn't see the Infinity's license plate, she told police she thought the car was stolen and decided to follow the "suspect," Evans, until the officers hunted him down.

"What do you want me to get caught for? She didn't see me do anything wrong," Evans told the Cleveland 19 News after listening to the audio of the 911 call, where the woman said: "I hope you get him."

Evans also said that people shouldn't continue to drag their prejudices in their wake and clearly judged him for being Black and having a good car.

Evans' case, which is by no means a one-off but a sadly common one, is reminiscent of another incident in May in New York when a woman called the police to report an African-American man walking in Central Park spotting birds.

The video went viral and sparked a public debate about the daily racism suffered by people in BIPOC communities across the United States.

Earlier this year, because of numerous false and racist 911 calls, New Jersey created a law to prevent their occurrence, and cities like San Francisco are on track to pass similar laws.