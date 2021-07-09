Advertisement

Haiti without president after Jovenel Moïse's assassination

Jovenel and Martine Moïse. File image.

Since the assassination of Haiti's president last July 7, some suspects in the attack have been found.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 07/09/2021
According to the authorities, President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7 with 12 bullets.

What is known at the moment about the perpetrators of Moïse's assassination is that they are an armed group of "professional assassins." The police have not yet revealed the identities of the alleged attackers, but it is known that among the suspects there are two men of U.S. origin and 26 Colombians. The Colombian Minister of Defense confirmed that among those arrested are former soldiers and retired members of the National Army.

The interim Prime Minister, Claude Joseph, asked citizens to remain calm and declared a state of emergency in the country, which implies keeping the national borders closed and in the meantime, the Haitian army and national police are empowered to enforce the law.

The leaders of Central American countries, neighbors of Haiti, immediately denounced the event and remarked their concern about the democratic stability of the country. On the other side of the ocean, some European leaders have also sent their condolences.

So far, it is unclear who will succeed Moïse. Under normal circumstances, the president of Haiti's Supreme Court would be next in line, but he recently died of COVID-19. Prime Minister Joseph, could be the one to formally replace the president if approved by Haiti's Parliament. The island nation plans to hold a constitutional referendum in September, in addition to presidential and legislative elections according to schedule.

Haiti's situation is highlighted by political instability, violence and the level of poverty in the country, in addition, the coronavirus pandemic has been worsening both conditions. So far Haiti has not started a vaccination campaign against the virus.

