Advertisement

A glimpse of Philly's largest-ever Pride Parade

sdgsfds

PNC member celebrating the Parade. Photo: Michelle Myers / AL DÍA News

A glimpse of Philly's largest-ever Pride Parade

AL DÍA News walked along with GALAEI, the city's only Latinx LGBTQ+ social justice organization, at the 2019 Philly Pride Parade. Take a look at the celebratory moments of Philadelphia's largest-ever Pride celebration. 

by michellem
 06/17/2019 - 18:26
in
sdgsfds
Michelle Alexandra Myers
sdgsfds

By Michelle Myers and Emily Neil
June 17, 2019

On June 9, tens of thousands of Philadelphians came out to celebrate, marking the city's largest Pride celebration yet. Attendees strolled the streets adorned in colors, embracing and supporting all identities and relationships.                                              

Starting in the Gayborhood and winding its way to Penn's Landing, the parade featured floats from participating organizations and corporations, cheered on by the ebullient crowds. 


Philly Pride Parade 2019


TAGS
Philly Pride Parade 2019
Philly Pride Parade
pride
Pride month

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

A front page of the Daily Courier in Prescott, AZ warning dealers in the area of the coverage. Photo: 3TV/CBS 5
How journalists can fight back against the opioid crisis
Rogelia Calderón de Guaracao as a young mother with only half of her children.
Remembering My Mother
Adrian Hueso and Salomé Cosmique begin their journey to Camden as part of "Cuerpos al Vacío." Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Cuerpos al Vacío: When Performance Art and Immigration Collide
Filmmakers Rosa Emmanuelli Gutiérrez and Gonzalo Mazzini introduce their film, Jurakan: Nation in Resistance at Friends Select School on April 8. Photo: Nigel Thompson/AL DÍA News.
Jurakan: Finding the True History of Puerto Rico