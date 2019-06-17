A glimpse of Philly's largest-ever Pride Parade

06/17/2019 - 18:26
AL DÍA News walked along with GALAEI, the city's only Latinx LGBTQ+ social justice organization, at the 2019 Philly Pride Parade. Take a look at the celebratory moments of Philadelphia's largest-ever Pride celebration.
On June 9, tens of thousands of Philadelphians came out to celebrate, marking the city's largest Pride celebration yet. Attendees strolled the streets adorned in colors, embracing and supporting all identities and relationships.
Starting in the Gayborhood and winding its way to Penn's Landing, the parade featured floats from participating organizations and corporations, cheered on by the ebullient crowds.
