Gisele Bündchen saves a sea turtle caught in a fishing net

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen saved the life of a sea turtle this past weekend. While taking a leisurely walk with her dog, she discovered that the animal had been dragged to shore face down while trapped in a fishing net. The model recorded the rescue process and shared the video on her Instagram.

The Brazilian model is known for her love and defense of nature, which has made her a UN ambassador for the care of the environment. Bündchen has not been afraid to raise her voice to publicly criticize the governments of her country when they have adopted measures detrimental to the preservation of nature, especially in the Amazon.

This time, the model and activist stars in a video in which she is distressed trying to carefully untangle the large turtle. Bündchen did not hesitate to approach and do everything in her power to free the animal.

"Early this morning I was walking along the beach and my dog Onyx started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had washed up during high tide," she wrote alongside the video. "As I approached I saw this beautiful turtle flipped over with a look of hopelessness and exhaustion in her eyes, her body knotted and tangled in a fishing net."

The video shows how she manages to untangle the turtle that was wrapped in the fishing net upside down. After succeeding and seeing that the turtle was slow to react, Bündchen picked it up, carried it and took it to the water, where the turtle swam freely again. This episode is a cause for concern for Bündchen, a long-time animal rights activist.