Garcia is the sixth most common surname in the U.S.

In the last three decades, the diversity of origins in the United States has increased in great proportion, especially in the Latino community, which has manifested itself by modifying the composition of the most popular surnames in the country.



In the 2010 report, the surname The Pew Research Center is currently working on a report on population growth in the country, which shows that family names with Spanish roots are moving up the list of the most common surnames in the country.In the 2010 report, the surname Garcia ranked sixth , followed by Rodriguez (ninth), Martinez, Hernandez, Lopez and Gonzalez, which close the list in thirteenth place out of fifteen surnames.

However, Smith continues to be the most common surname in the United States, this year's report expects the surnames Pérez and Sánchez to also make the list.