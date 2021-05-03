Advertisement

Garcia is the sixth most common surname in the U.S.

The increase in the population of Latino origin in the United States has positioned some Spanish surnames among the most common in the country.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 05/03/2021 - 10:34
May 03, 2021
In the last three decades, the diversity of origins in the United States has increased in great proportion, especially in the Latino community, which has manifested itself by modifying the composition of the most popular surnames in the country.
The Pew Research Center is currently working on a report on population growth in the country, which shows that family names with Spanish roots are moving up the list of the most common surnames in the country. 
In the 2010 report, the surname Garcia ranked sixth, followed by Rodriguez (ninth), Martinez, Hernandez, Lopez and Gonzalez, which close the list in thirteenth place out of fifteen surnames.
However, Smith continues to be the most common surname in the United States, this year's report expects the surnames Pérez and Sánchez to also make the list.
The states in which Garcia appears among the most repeated surnames include California (Garcia, Hernandez and Lopez) and New Mexico (Martinez, Garcia and Chavez), 
According to the Cervantes Institute, by 2060 is estimated that 27.5% of Americans will be of Hispanic origin, which represents almost a third of the country's citizens.
Currently, Spanish is the second most spoken language in 43 of the 50 states in the country, with 13.5% of American households speaking Spanish: Texas (29.4%), Florida (21.8%), California (29%), New Mexico (26.1%) and Nevada (21.8%).
The multiculturalism with which the country has been built is undeniable and the historical use of Spanish in the United States is just one example of this: "15% of its states and cities have names of Hispanic origin, the first Constitution of California was published in Spanish and English and the first election ad in Spanish was used 61 years ago and starred the iconic Jackie Kennedy," reminds a statement from The Hispanic Council.
