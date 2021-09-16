Five Historical Facts about Hispanic Heritage Month

There are several reasons why Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in September. A mix of historical events coincide in this month, which makes it significant for this commemoration. In AL DÍA we review the origin and reasons for this celebration.

September, month of independences

It is not in vain that the celebration begins on September 15. On this date, the independence of almost all Central American countries is celebrated: Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua, and the string of independence celebrations in the continent continues with Mexico on September 16, Chile on September 18 and Belize on September 21.

The oldest city in the U.S.

September is also emblematic for Hispanic culture, since on September 8, 1565, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés officially claimed Florida on behalf of Spain at the port of St. Augustine, which is considered the founding of the first European (Spanish) settlement in the United States.

The First Celebration

Hispanic heritage was celebrated for the first time in 1968, after President Lyndon Johnson signed a bill introduced by California Representative George Edward Brown to celebrate and highlight during the week of September 15th the contributions of Hispanics to the American culture and nation.

The first statement of the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Week highlights the "great contribution to our national heritage made by our people of Hispanic descent, not only in the fields of culture, business and science, but also through their valor in battle."

From a week to a month

It was not until 1988 that Hispanic Heritage Month began to be celebrated, after Congressman Esteban Torres of California introduced a proposal to expand the celebration from a week to a month. Although the initiative did not move forward at first, Senator Paul Simon of Illinois introduced a similar bill that was signed by then-President Ronald Reagan.

When Torres introduced the initiative, he said, "We want the public to know that we share a legacy with the rest of the country, a legacy that includes artists, writers, Olympic champions and leaders in business, government, film and science."

The date thus coincides with October 12, when Christopher Columbus' arrival in America is commemorated.

Latino power

According to data from the last census, the Latino population (along with the Asian population) is the fastest growing in the country. 62 million Americans identify themselves as Latino and by 2050, it is estimated that 133 million in the country will be Spanish-speaking.

