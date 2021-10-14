The five best Latino athletes in the country

Sports is undoubtedly one of the passions that moves hearts the most and every year there are many Latinos who come to the United States in search of their dreams within the most important teams.

We present the top five of the best Latino athletes:

Juan Manuel Marquez

Boxing

He is one of the most decorated Latino athletes to date, having been awarded Champion of the Decade after beating Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in one of the most watched fights in the United States in 2004.

He is ranked by the Boxrec website as the 16th best boxer of all time, as well as the second best Mexican boxer in history in the pound-for-pound category.

He is the fourth Mexican boxer to become world champion in three weight classes after Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera.

Daniel Suarez

NASCAR

Mexican driver, born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, stands out in U.S. motorsports and has opened the door for Latinos as the only foreign driver currently in NASCAR.

In the 2016 season, he became the first non-American to win a championship in a NASCAR national series.

Diego Valeri

Soccer

He is an Argentine soccer player. He plays as a midfielder for Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer in the United States.

The Argentine made his debut at the age of 17 in the first team of Club Atlético Lanús in 2003 where he was crowned champion of the 2007 Apertura Tournament.

In 2013 he moved to the Portland Timbers, where he is currently one of the stars of the team that participates in Major League Soccer. In the 2017 season he was chosen as the best player (MVP) of the league.

Juan Soto

Major League Baseball

This Dominican outfielder is part of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball (MLB) professional baseball team at the age of 22.

Soto was signed by the Washington Nationals in 2015 as an international free agent and made his Major League debut in May 2018, becoming the youngest player in the Major Leagues at 19 years and 207 days, and the first player born in 1998 to appear in a Major League game.

He connected on his first hit the next day, a three-run home run against Robbie Erlin of the San Diego Padres.

Francisco Lindor

Major League Baseball

He is a Puerto Rican baseball player, star of the Cleveland Indians and one of the best baseball players today.

The Puerto Rican has been selected four times to the All-Star Game, has won two Silver Bats and two Gold Gloves. He helped the Indians reach the Postseason from 2016 to 2018 and has connected more than 30 home runs the last three seasons.