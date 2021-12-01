Find out which are the most expensive cities in the world





The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) published the list of the most expensive cities in 2021. This ranking is led by the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, which obtained its title due to the strengthening of the shekel, the local Israeli currency, as well as accelerated inflation.

According to this list, the Israeli city climbed five rungs and ranked above such expensive cities as Paris, France, or Singapore. Last year, the survey had placed Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong together in first place.

This position reflects "the vitality of the Israeli currency, the sequel, against the dollar, as the index takes as a comparative basis the prices in New York," the study announced in one of its press releases.

According to the study, the price increase is the fastest since five years ago, at 3.5%. "Supply chain problems have contributed to rising prices, covid-19 and social constraints continue to weigh on production and trade around the world," The Economist continued.