Find out which are the most expensive cities in the world

A report by 'The Economist' published that Tel Aviv is the most expensive city in the world in 2021.

by Erika Ardila
 12/01/2021 - 23:09
in
December 01, 2021

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) published the list of the most expensive cities in 2021. This ranking is led by the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, which obtained its title due to the strengthening of the shekel, the local Israeli currency, as well as accelerated inflation.
 
According to this list, the Israeli city climbed five rungs and ranked above such expensive cities as Paris, France, or Singapore. Last year, the survey had placed Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong together in first place.
 
This position reflects "the vitality of the Israeli currency, the sequel, against the dollar, as the index takes as a comparative basis the prices in New York," the study announced in one of its press releases. 
 
According to the study, the price increase is the fastest since five years ago, at 3.5%. "Supply chain problems have contributed to rising prices, covid-19 and social constraints continue to weigh on production and trade around the world," The Economist continued.

 

 
Commenting on this publication, Upasana Dutt, director of global cost of living at EIU, said in a statement, "While most economies around the world are currently recovering as covid-19 vaccination campaigns are implemented, many major cities are still experiencing increases in case numbers, leading to social constraints. This has disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices."
 
In that order, the 10 most expensive cities in the world are:
1. Tel Aviv
2. Paris and Singapore 
4. Zurich
5. Hong Kong
6. New York
7. Geneva
8. Copenhagen
9. Los Angeles
10. Osaka
 
The average inflation data did not include four cities with exceptionally high rates: Caracas (Venezuela), Damascus (Syria), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Tehran (Iran). But they are included in the ranking: the Iranian capital rose from 79th to 29th place, as U.S. sanctions have raised prices and caused shortages.
 
Damascus, meanwhile, was ranked the cheapest city in the world to live in overall, while Buenos Aires is the cheapest city to live in the Americas and the ninth cheapest in the world.
