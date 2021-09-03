Advertisement

20 Years, 10 stories

Fatal bus accident leaves 16 dead and 22 injured in Mexico

Accident on a highway in northern Mexico.

A major accident on a highway in northern Mexico. Photo: Telemundo

Fatal bus accident leaves 16 dead and 22 injured in Mexico

A major bus accident in Northern Mexico left more than a few dead and even more injured

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 09/03/2021 - 10:28
in
Accident on a highway in northern Mexico.
Accident on a highway in northern Mexico.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
September 03, 2021

A major accident occurred early Thursday morning, Sept. 2  on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Sonora. A passenger bus collided with a stopped trailer.

So far, the Attorney General's Office has confirmed 16 people dead and 22 injured, including six in serious condition. The accident occurred at kilometer 39 on the highway linking the municipalities of Sonoyta and San Luis Río Colorado, both bordering the United States. 

The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a trailer parked on the side of the road. After the impact, the truck was hit again by another trailer that was traveling in the other lane of traffic.

Enrique Clausen Iberri, Sonora's Secretary of Health, confirmed the tragedy on social media.

"Emergency bodies, Firefighters, Red Cross and the Secretary of Health are working since very early in an unfortunate road accident SLRC-Sonoyta, kilometer 39," Clausen wrote on Twitter. 

After hours of work, at least 30 people were identified and taken to different health care centers in the region. The emergency services in the area arrived quickly to attend to the victims of the accident, but were forced to ask for help from rescue teams from neighboring municipalities due to the seriousness of the situation.

After the transfer of the injured, the Highway Division of the Mexican National Guard reported that the road was closed. 

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
accidente
EEUU-Mexico

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

The Argentinian artist L-Gante. File image.
L-Gante comment on María Eugenia Vidal's statements about marijuana
Loraine Ballard Morrill emcees the second annual AL DÍA 40 Under Forty event. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News. 
2021 AL DÍA 40 Under Forty: A celebration of the brightest, diverse young professionals in Philadelphia
The iconic Morris Music store destroyed by Hurricane Ida.
Hurricane Ida destroyed Louis Armstrong's old workplace
Cuban activists protest in hunger strike in front of the UN.
Cuban women on a hunger strike at the UN call attention to the situation on the island
AL DIA News
AL DIA News