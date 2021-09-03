Fatal bus accident leaves 16 dead and 22 injured in Mexico

A major accident occurred early Thursday morning, Sept. 2 on a highway in the northern Mexican state of Sonora. A passenger bus collided with a stopped trailer.

So far, the Attorney General's Office has confirmed 16 people dead and 22 injured, including six in serious condition. The accident occurred at kilometer 39 on the highway linking the municipalities of Sonoyta and San Luis Río Colorado, both bordering the United States.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided with a trailer parked on the side of the road. After the impact, the truck was hit again by another trailer that was traveling in the other lane of traffic.

Enrique Clausen Iberri, Sonora's Secretary of Health, confirmed the tragedy on social media.

"Emergency bodies, Firefighters, Red Cross and the Secretary of Health are working since very early in an unfortunate road accident SLRC-Sonoyta, kilometer 39," Clausen wrote on Twitter.

Les comparto la lista de personas lesionadas el día de hoy en accidente carretero SLRC-Sonoyta; para mayor información de familiares se pueden comunicar al 911 de cualquier parte de México y pidan que los enlacen al C5 Hermosillo, para darles mayor información. #Compartan pic.twitter.com/ilwUsBNM8C — Enrique Clausen (@Enrique_Clausen) September 2, 2021

After hours of work, at least 30 people were identified and taken to different health care centers in the region. The emergency services in the area arrived quickly to attend to the victims of the accident, but were forced to ask for help from rescue teams from neighboring municipalities due to the seriousness of the situation.

After the transfer of the injured, the Highway Division of the Mexican National Guard reported that the road was closed.