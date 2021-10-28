From Facebook to Meta, the changes at Zuckerberg's company

This Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, announced during a live presentation that the Facebook company that hosts the social networks Facebook ,Instagram and Whatsapp, from this moment on will be called Meta. During his presentation he also pointed out what will be the north for his company: the metaverse. Zuckerberg explained that the word "Meta" was chosen because it means "beyond" and encapsulates his commitment to building social technologies that take them beyond what is possible today through digitization.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Meta (@Meta) October 28, 2021

The Facebook founder said that, going forward, the company will report its results in two groups: one for its family of apps (neither of which will be renamed) and another for its future technology efforts. The company said its shares will begin trading under a new symbol, MVRS, on December 1st. "We are a company focused on connecting people. While most others in tech focus on how people interact with technology, we're focused on developing technology so people can interact with each other," Zuckerberg said. Zuckerberg proposes that Facebook transcend the barriers that have been created within social networks and start working towards the goal of creating a virtual experience, which is encompassed in the term metaverse. The metaverse The metaverse represents the next evolution in the way we interact through the Internet. This vision involves issues such as virtual and augmented reality, but also technological tools that support the operation of cryptocurrencies, for example. "We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the Internet, and it is also the next chapter for our company," Zuckerberg wrote in a founder's letter published at the end of Thursday's event.