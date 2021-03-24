Eva Longoria and SurveyMonkey partner to empower Latina entrepreneurs during the pandemic

SurveyMonkey, a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research and respondent feedback, has partnered with the Eva Longoria Foundation (ELF) to provide free resources to help Latina entrepreneurs help their businesses succeed.

Recent data from the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Q1 2021Small Busuness Survey shows that fewer than four in 10 Hispanic small business owners (37%) say their business will survive less than one year under current business conditions. "Latina entrepreneurs need access to capital and inclusive financial services, access to expanded networks, and access to flexible training and coaching services," says Longoria.

SurveyMonkey's Director of Diversity and Social Impact, Antoine Andrews reaffirmed that the goal is to "provide access to technology and resources to a community of women entrepreneurs who are sorely underserved and under-resourced at a time when they need it most. We are very excited to get this off the ground. This announcement is just the first step in a larger program focused on providing training, mentoring, resources and access to investment for underserved entrepreneurs."

The pilot test of the program will work with a group of 60 Latina entrepreneurs who will have access to SurveyMonkey licenses and virtual trainings offered in English and Spanish. The project will run for one year, ensuring ongoing follow-up as the entrepreneurs adjust to the challenges brought on by the pandemic. At the end of the program, the Eva Longoria Foundation and SurveyMonkey will evaluate participant feedback and work to improve the partnership and future related SurveyMonkey for Good offerings.

"Before the pandemic, 89% of new women-owned businesses were started by women of color: there is a huge opportunity to help these entrepreneurs collect the data and access the resources they need to build and grow their businesses, and we are proud to help make that possible." stated Eva Longoria. The ELF partnership will allow these entrepreneurs to have access not only to SurveyMonkey products, but also to training on survey basics, market research and customer loyalty.