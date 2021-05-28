Advertisement

"Equality stamps": the failed campaign of Correos in Spain 

Poster of the "Equality Stamps" campaign of Correos in Spain.

Poster of the "Equality Stamps" campaign of Correos in Spain.

"Equality stamps": the failed campaign of Correos in Spain 

The Post Office has launched "Equality Stamps," an anti-racist campaign that has generated confusion and much criticism from activists and users on social media.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 05/28/2021 - 08:32
in
Poster of the "Equality Stamps" campaign of Correos in Spain.
Poster of the "Equality Stamps" campaign of Correos in Spain.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
May 28, 2021

As part of the European Month of Diversity and in commemoration of the murder of George Floyd a year ago, Correos Correos launched "Equality Stamps". With the intention of reflecting inequality, in this "anti-racist" campaign the stamps have a different value "according to the color of the skin" they represent: the darker the stamp, the less it is worth.

According to the logic of the campaign, this series of stamps will have a different value according to the color of the skin they represent and the darker the stamp, the less value it will have. In this sense, it will be necessary to use more black stamps than white ones when sending a shipment, which would ultimately reflect the inequality created by racism.

Perhaps explained this way and in context, it may seem like an interesting and critical idea about racism. But on the one hand, shouldn't the message in marketing be exempt from an explanation? And if in order to understand the idea of an advertisement, the creator has to come and explain it to us, is he doing his job well?

Despite the fact that the initiative was carried out hand in hand with the NGO SOS Racism and counted with the participation of rapper, composer and anti-racist activist El Chojin, who has given voice to the campaign, this "anti-racist" campaign is not managing to get its message across, but has created confusion and a lot of criticism. 

In social networks, activists such as Moha Gerehou, have spoken out making visibile the “racist” the campaing is, in opposition to the intention of the campaign. "In Correos we believe that the value of a person should not have color," but the campaign gives a value to the colors in their stamps, and not only that, but it reproduces the social "hierarchy" of the value of people depending on their skin color. 

Anti-racism should not only be a marketing issue to participate in representative dates and be #trend in social networks, but it should be a way of acting in all dimensions of any company that is anti-racist. Probably within the advertising team there was not a person of color who could warn how counterproductive this campaign could be. Do you know when we talk about inclusion and real representation? Well, that's just it.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
antirracism
representation
spain

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Colombian flag stained with blood. File image.
Human Rights Watch received 63 reports of deaths during Colombia's National Strike
Puerto Rico ends curfew. File image.
Puerto Rico ends night time curfew after one year
Conversations about Our Words Heal:​​​​​​​ Latinx Creatives and The Art of Trauma Healing. FOTOGRAFÍA: Our Words Heal
A seminar on the healing power of art in Latin communities
The GALAEI float moves forward in the 2019 Philly Pride parade, which started in the Gayborhood and ended at Penn's Landing. Photo: Emily Neil / AL DÍA News
A look at Latinx Philly Pride Month events in 2021
AL DIA News
AL DIA News