"Equality stamps": the failed campaign of Correos in Spain 

As part of the European Month of Diversity and in commemoration of the murder of George Floyd a year ago, Correos Correos launched "Equality Stamps". With the intention of reflecting inequality, in this "anti-racist" campaign the stamps have a different value "according to the color of the skin" they represent: the darker the stamp, the less it is worth.

According to the logic of the campaign, this series of stamps will have a different value according to the color of the skin they represent and the darker the stamp, the less value it will have. In this sense, it will be necessary to use more black stamps than white ones when sending a shipment, which would ultimately reflect the inequality created by racism.

As part of #EuropeanDiversityMonth, and coinciding with the first anniversary of the murder of #GeorgeFloyd, we are launching #EqualityStamps: A series of stamps that aims to shine a light on racial inequality and promote diversity, inclusion and equal rights. pic.twitter.com/eSStZ0GrBw — Correos (@Correos) May 25, 2021

Perhaps explained this way and in context, it may seem like an interesting and critical idea about racism. But on the one hand, shouldn't the message in marketing be exempt from an explanation? And if in order to understand the idea of an advertisement, the creator has to come and explain it to us, is he doing his job well?

Despite the fact that the initiative was carried out hand in hand with the NGO SOS Racism and counted with the participation of rapper, composer and anti-racist activist El Chojin, who has given voice to the campaign, this "anti-racist" campaign is not managing to get its message across, but has created confusion and a lot of criticism.

In social networks, activists such as Moha Gerehou, have spoken out making visibile the “racist” the campaing is, in opposition to the intention of the campaign. "In Correos we believe that the value of a person should not have color," but the campaign gives a value to the colors in their stamps, and not only that, but it reproduces the social "hierarchy" of the value of people depending on their skin color.

Lo primero que vi fue el vídeo de Chojin y capté la idea final. Pero la campaña tiene un problema insalvable de fondo: lo que trasciende es que los sellos negros tienen menos valor que los blancos. Va un hilo con propuestas pic.twitter.com/iqRAHlyaXA — Moha Gerehou (@mohagerehou) May 27, 2021

Anti-racism should not only be a marketing issue to participate in representative dates and be #trend in social networks, but it should be a way of acting in all dimensions of any company that is anti-racist. Probably within the advertising team there was not a person of color who could warn how counterproductive this campaign could be. Do you know when we talk about inclusion and real representation? Well, that's just it.