Elon Musk, the billionaire who could end world hunger

"Spending is the real problem", Musk said via twitter account that also included a link to an online clock that calculates the country's debt.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of about $283 billion. And after the Senate proposal to levy higher taxes on billionaires was announced, he said that taxing billionaires would only make a "small dent" in paying down the country's national debt, arguing that the focus should be on government spending.

US national debt is ~$28,900 billion or ~$229k per taxpayer. Even taxing all “billionaires” at 100% would only make a small dent in that number, so obviously the rest must come from the general public. This is basic math. Spending is the real problem. https://t.co/1EwWyqdVsT

Morgan Stanley analysts forecast that Musk, who has made most of his wealth from electric car company Tesla, could make a lot more money from his growing SpaceX space exploration business.

Analyst Adam Jonas said the company, founded in 2002, was "challenging any preconceived notions of what was possible and the time frame possible, in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure."

He added: "We've had more than one customer tell us that if Elon Musk were to become the first trillionaire...it wouldn't be because of Tesla."

Regarding this situation, Musk mentioned that with his fortune he is looking to get to Mars. "My plan is to use the money to take humanity to Mars and preserve the light of consciousness," Musk said on Thursday.

New tax bill for billionaires

Senate President Ron Wyden unveiled a groundbreaking proposal to tax billionaires on unrealized gains, though hours later it was dropped in negotiations.

Wyden insists that the tax plan for billionaires is not dead, but talks have focused on a possible 3% surcharge, on top of the income tax rate, for those earning more than $10 million.

Under the bill proposed by Senate Democrats, taxpayers earning more than $100 million in annual income or who have at least $1 billion in assets held for three years or more would have to pay billions in taxes.

Musk, in particular, could owe as much as $50 billion in taxes over the next five years, and Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon and second on the list of billionaires, would face an equally high tax bill of $44 billion, according to one projection.

Ending world hunger

Adding up all his current assets, Elon Musk could end world hunger if he only allocated 2% of his total wealth, said the UN's executive director for the World Food Program, David Beasley.

Musk, who in a single day earns about $36 billion, wouldn't even need to put off his money if he could get other billionaires to put a tiny fraction of their wealth toward this end.

"Governments are stuffed. This is when billionaires should step up now for once: $6 billion to help 42 million people who are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," David Beasley told CNN.

According to Beasley, there are 43 teams of 42 million people who are at the emergency level of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.