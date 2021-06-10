El Museo del Barrio and Metropolitan Hospital team up for healing exhibit

El Museo del Barrio in collaboration with the Metropolitan Hospital will exhibit during this year posters of works of art from its permanent collection at the hospital. The museum itself announced in a press release. Under the premise that art has a healing and transformative capacity, Metropolitan Hospital becomes a "home" for El Museo del Barrio in Nueva York.

"As a cultural institution proudly rooted in East Harlem, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate the healing and transformative power of art through select works from our permanent collection," Patrick Charpenel, the museum's executive director, said in a statement.

The installation itself was conceived during the pandemic and was inspired by the healing power of art. The Latino Museum of Harlem Latino Museum of Harlem brings the work of well-known visual artists, including Domingo Garcia, Hiram Maristany, Dulce Pinzon, Arnaldo Roche Rabell, Nitza Tufiño and Manny Vega, among others, to patients in this new exhibit.

Charpenel thanked the hospital for becoming a platform to present its permanent collection and thus promote individual and collective wellbeing. We are delighted to partner with El Museo del Barrio to share highlights from the museum's permanent collection with our patients, visitors and staff," said the hospital's executive director, Cristina Contreras.

One of the works on display starting this week at Hospital Metropolitano bears the name "Felicidades" (1977) by artist Domingo García. It is part of the installation With Love from El Museo and is part of the permanent exhibition.