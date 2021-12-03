Advertisement

Dominique Jackson confirms Circuit 2022 in Barcelona

Dominique Jackson in the advertising of the Circuit Festival 2022. Screenshot: Circuit 2022 Barcelona

After two years of cancellations, the Circuit Festival announced its return to Barcelona in August 2022.

Barcelona's Circuit Festival has released an official announcement confirming the dates for its next edition in August 2022, and it did so in style. The announcement was a video led by Dominique Jackson, playing Elektra Abundance, her famous character from the Netflix series, Pose, and it has already gone viral.

The choice of the iconic actress as the protagonist of the promotion, "The Essence of Summer," was long overdue, as Jackson has become a reference for the LGBTQ+ community on a global scale. 

In addition, the Matinée group, organizers of the event, said that "expressing authenticity and fearlessness to celebrate love and friendship is in the DNA of Circuit Festival since its inception in 2008, so we believe that Dominique is the perfect woman to represent these values."

With its fingers crossed that the ongoing pandemic will allow it, organizers hope to once again gather thousands of people in the Catalan capital for one of the biggest parties for the LGBTQ+ community. This year is the 13th edition.

The Matinée Group has confirmed that the festival will be held from Aug. 6 to 14, 2022 in Barcelona after a two year pandemic hiatus. From now on, the organization is confident that the 2022 Circuit will be "one of the most anticipated editions in its history." 

The Circuit has become one of the marquee event of the Summer in Spain for the LGBTQ+ community.

