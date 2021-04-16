Advertisement

Daughter of Purépechas, indigenous Mexican migrants, gets a full ride to Harvard 

Elizabeth Esteban y su familia. Foto extraida de Gofundme, entrevista para NBCnews.

Elizabeth Esteban and her family. Photo: GoFundMe.

Daughter of Purépechas, indigenous Mexican migrants, gets a full ride to Harvard 

Elizabeth Esteban, the daughter of indigenous Mexican immigrants, won a full ride to Harvard to pursue the career of her choice.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 04/16/2021 - 09:05
in
Elizabeth Esteban y su familia. Foto extraida de Gofundme, entrevista para NBCnews.
Elizabeth Esteban y su familia. Foto extraida de Gofundme, entrevista para NBCnews.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
April 16, 2021

Elizabeth Esteban, a young Latina living in California, is the daughter of indigenous migrant parents who work in the fields in the Coachella Valley. A few days ago Elizabeth received a letter from Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, notifying her that she had won a full scholarship to study there.

Elizabeth lives in a mobile home in Mecca, and her parents are two of the hundreds of members of the indigenous tribe that migrated there in search of a better life.

The case of the Esteban family, it perfectly illustrates how one's dream becomes a reality. The children of Mexican migrants in the U.S. can opt for a quality higher education, even though statistics confirm the difficulty of finding a place in universities, especially for economic reasons. Harvard's acceptance rate is 3%, and only 10% of the student population is Latino. 

Esteban has decided to study political science to later become a congresswoman for in region and said she hopes to be an example for other women in her community, showing that they can break down any barrier.

"No one in this community has been able to achieve that and I feel very proud and very grateful, and very happy because no one here thinks that someone from this side of the east valley can achieve something like that," Elizabeth told Univisión.

Her parents, who belong to the Purépecha community in the state of Michoacán, said they were very proud of their daughter.

"It was worth it, because now my daughter has achieved what she longed for, her dream of studying, and now even more so. I am very proud that all her goals are being fulfilled," said her mother, Cecilia Esteban.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
Harvard
Comunidades indigenas
california

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Mexican photographer Iván Macías came in second place in the Individual Portraits category of World Press Photo 2021.Photo: Instagram @ivan_macias 
Mexican photographer wins second place in portraits at the 2021 World Press Photo Contest
 Sit-in in front of the National Palace on Thursday, March 11 and in front of the National Palace. RD 3 Causalesl. File Image.
The decriminalization of abortion in the Dominican Republic polarizes the populace
Photo: NBC / Cortesía de Alejandro Mundo.
Bronx Latino student group leaves their "footprint" on Mars
Marven, mejor conocida como "Lady Tacos de Canasta", es oaxaqueña y se identifica como 'muxe', el tercer género indígena zapoteca. 
"Lady Tacos de Canasta": From the streets of Mexico to the "diversity" candidate in the 2021 elections
AL DIA News
AL DIA News