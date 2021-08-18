The Cultural Center of Spain in Tegucigalpa reopens with the Living Cultures of Honduras Exhibit

Although the Cultural Center of Spain in Tegucigalpa (CCET) has continued to work virtually during the months of quarantine with different activities on cinema, arts and conferences.

After 17 months closed to the public and to face-to-face activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCET reopened its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and celebrated with the Living Cultures of Honduras Exhibition.

The exhibition is part of the activities celebrating the bicentennial of Honduras' independence from Spain.

The CCET, in coordination with the National Directorate of Indigenous and Afro-Honduran Peoples; the General Subdirectorate of Education for Indigenous and Afro-Honduran Peoples and the Research Group of Indigenous Languages of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (Unah), is in charge of the exhibition.

"Today we reopen in a semi-presential regime with all the guarantees of bio-security and with this magnificent exhibition. I am very happy that this is the reason for the reopening, an exhibition on the various indigenous and Afro-Honduran peoples living in the country," Spanish Ambassador Guillermo Kirkpatrick told EFE.

The exhibition reviews the seven indigenous lands and two afro-descendant peoples that coexist on the island, and that contribute ethnic and cultural diversity to the construction of the country. The director of the CCET, José Carlos Balaguer, highlighted the importance of the reopening of the institution and the exhibition itself. It will remain open to the public from Aug. 18 until Oct. 9, and will be accessible by appointment.

"Today is a very important day for all of us, as the Embassy of Spain, the Cultural Center reopens its physical doors in a semi-presential regime," said Kirkpatrick.