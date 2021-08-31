Cuban women on a hunger strike at the UN call attention to the situation on the island

Cuban activists Anisley Pérez, Niurka Préstamos and Yamisderky Pelier have been on hunger strike since Saturday, Aug. 28 in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York. The three women are only drinking water to demand attention from the international community to the call for help from the Cuban people and the grave situation on the island.

"We are here to let the world know what is happening," Perez, accompanied by her two friends "and sisters in the cause for the liberation of Cuba," told EFE.

Their cheeks are painted with the flag of Cuba with foreheads adorned in the red letters: "SOS." The three women carry banners that read "No more genocide," demanding that Cuba be expelled from Human Rigths Council because "they have been violating them for 62 years, keeping silent and committing genocide."

Among their demands is also the sending of hospital ships because "our Cubans are dying every second and hospitals on the island are collapsing due to lack of medicine."

The three women have family on the island and are very concerned about the situation.

"We are going to be here until they listen to us or put us in jail, but we need something to happen because while they determine what they do, our Cuba is dying," said Perez.

On July 11, the Cuban people took to the streets to exercise their right to free protest, blaming the government for the shortage of food, basic products and medicines. They also called out the state for the expansion of stores with exclusive payment in foreign currency, which is not accessible to the majority of the population, and the regular power cuts that plague the island.



