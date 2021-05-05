A contest and documentary for inclusion by Mariachi Arcoiris and Estrella Jalisco

To create a small space for dialogue about machismo, inclusion and identity between beers and mariachis.

That's what Estrella Jalisco brewery aims to do by partnering with the world's first LGBTQ+ mariachi band. The program consisting of a documentary and several contests is part of the company's five-year, $1 million commitment to brighten and color communities by investing in celebrations of art and the people who create it.

Estrella Jalisco will release a short film that captures views on gender identity and sexual orientation within the Hispanic community to illustrate Mariachi Arcoiris' progressive twist on Mexican traditions. The short film was directed by Enkrypt, who is a native of the Los Angeles area, belongs to the LGBTQ+ community and grew up listening to Mariachi.

Estrella Jalisco wants to keep the conversation open as fans celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Pride month by offering five lucky winners the chance to enjoy a free performance by Mariachi Arcoíris from the comfort of their home.

For a chance to win a performance by the group, fans can enter by leaving a comment on Estrella Jalisco's Twitter, Facebook or Instagram post mentioning a song they think needs to have a mariachi version.

Inclusion

According to a University of Chicago study, more than one in five millennials of Latino descent identify as LGBTQ+, more than any other ethnic group. Despite this 61% of millennials surveyed of Latino descent say there is "a lot" of discrimination in their community, something easy to see in some reactions.

"Progressive values often clash with more traditional views, especially when it comes to gender identity and sexual orientation," comments Carlos Samaniego, founder and director of Mariachi Arcoíris.

"Mariachi Arcoíris was founded as a way to create a safe space for professional LGBTQ+ musicians to honor their traditions, authenticity and play great music. We couldn't be prouder to partner with Estrella Jalisco, a brand that shares our commitment to inclusion," explains Samaniego.

"Together, we hope to inspire all generations to appreciate the beauty of this traditional music and that many will be open to learning about the artistic prowess of this group of LGBTQ+ people."