In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Heberto Padilla's "confession" in Cuba, artists hold a "re-reading" of the event

The project of the " On Tuesday, April 27, a group of Cuban intellectuals and artists staged a re-reading of the famous document known as " La confesión de Padilla " ("Padilla's confession"), which the poet Heberto Padilla possibly staged in 1971 after being arrested and interrogated for dissenting from Cuban communist politics.Fifty years ago, the poet's well-known public confession shocked the literary world for being a "manipulation" of Castroism. Today it is commemorated in a staging with a new choral reading.The project of the " Movimiento Internacional San Isidro" and group 27N , has been directed by the artist Coco Fusco.

"I wanted to revive the confession because the living conditions of artists and intellectuals in Cuba have not changed, despite the fact that the Cuban government has made a great effort over the years to hide that truth," says Fusco.