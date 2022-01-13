Colombian actress Juana Acosta launches her play 'El Perdón'

Juana Acosta is a Colombian actress living in Europe who just presented her new play, El Perdón, the most personal project of her artistic career.

In the play, the actress talks about the drama that shook her life and changed her professional future: the murder of her father, Álvaro Acosta. After almost 30 years, the performer felt ready to face the tragedy before the public and reflect on violence in general and how to put an end to it.

After a year of research and three months of daily work, Acosta told GTres that she feels "nervous," but also very excited about the premiere of this show, which can be seen until Jan. 23 at the Teatro Bellas Artes in Madrid.

"I did interviews with my family, my father's brothers, my brothers... to somehow recover the figure of my father through the memory of all, because memory is very subjective and one remembers what you want to remember," she told GTres.

The actress, who was helped on the project by dancer/choreographer Chevi Muraday and screenwriter/playwright Juan Carlos Rubio, also has the support of her entire family when dealing with this subject.

"This terrible event that happened to us was almost 30 years ago. Each one has been able to mourn and has been able to place it where he/she has been able to," said Acosta.