Advertisement

20 Years, 10 stories

Chicana artist Yolanda López passes away at 79 years old

Chicano artist Yolanda Lopez. File image.

Chicano artist Yolanda López. Photo: Yolanda López

Chicana artist Yolanda López passes away at 79 years old

Chicana artist Yolanda Lopez passed away at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 09/06/2021 - 10:00
in
Chicano artist Yolanda Lopez. File image.
Chicano artist Yolanda Lopez. File image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
September 06, 2021

The contemporary art world has lost Chicana artist Yolanda López. After a battle with cancer, López passed away at the age of 79 on Sept. 3.

The sad news was shared through social media by the artist's son, Río Yáñez, where he thanked the support and affection given to his mother.

"Yolanda passed away this morning at 9:12 am. Her breathing began to change last night and this morning she made the transition surrounded by love and support. I am so grateful for the companionship, love, compassion and care her community has shown her during this time," wrote Yáñez.

López's last two months were spent in the privacy of her home in San Diego, California. According to her son, she was always accompanied by artists, activists and friends who gathered to keep her company and not leave her alone.

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego MCASD) also commented of López. In its release, it described López as "one of the most influential Chicana/a/x artists working in California over the past five decades."

López was born on Nov. 1, 1942 into the Chicano community of San Diego.

She was part of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and the Third World Liberation Front (TWLF), a movement of Black, Latino/x, Asian and Native American students connecting their civil rights demands with anti-imperialist struggles worldwide. López had an extensive body of pictorial work featuring women and religious elements. Since the late 1970s, her name and works became a reference in Chicano art for her reinterpretation of the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

Family, friends and close members of the artist gathered at the edge of a mural with her image to bid a final farewell.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
arte chicano
artista

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Christopher Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City.
Statue of Indigenous woman to replace Columbus in Mexico City
Demonstration for the detention of physician Miranda Ruiz in Argentina.
Argentine doctor arrested after performing an abortion
Ground Zero, New York.
Flying, an industry that was transformed after 9/11
Accident on a highway in northern Mexico.
Fatal bus accident leaves 16 dead and 22 injured in Mexico
AL DIA News
AL DIA News