A cartoon exhibition in Iran pays tribute to George Floyd

More than 70 works by artists from around the world, including Brazil's Carlos Latuff and Egypt's Doaa Eladi, can be seen in an exhibition of cartoons against the scourge of racism these days in Iran's capital, Tehran.

An exhibition entitled I Can't Breathe pays tribute to the African-American George Floyd, one of the last victims of police brutality and intolerance in the United States, who is currently experiencing his own Arab Spring for the rights of minorities and against the most atrocious WASP rule.

The Hoze Honari Visual Arts Center and the centrally located Valieasr subway station are the scene of this harsh criticism of uncensored art, with allusions to the Ku Klux Klan and Nazism, which is part of the racial protests taking place internationally, EFE reported.

Among them are caricatures as sharp as a Statue of Liberty crying with its fist raised and painted black and also depicted with a cap, as a KKK figure. Or the Nazi swastika pressing on George Floyd's neck, as happened on the day of his death in Minneapolis, when he was suffocated for eight minutes by a police officer's knee.

"The artists who have participated in this exhibition have tried to show racism in different ways, the symbol they have used the most being that of the Ku Klux Klan," explained Masud Shoyaí Tabatabaí, the director of Hoze Honarí and the organization of the exhibition, to EFE. He emphasized the human rights violations that are taking place in the United States and which have people of color as their main victims.

Latin American Artists

Among the 45 artists participating in the show, there is a large representation from Latin America, from countries such as Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, among many others.

In a record time they achieved a total of 72 works by 45 artists from 27 countries.

Just to name a few, the Cuban artist Carlos Alejandro Falco, whose work connects the symbol of the KKK with the stars and stripes of the American flag. Or the Argentine Ale Becares, who depicts Donald Trump with the hood of his group of "white ghosts" in his mouth, a metaphor that there are discourses that return continuously -because they never left.

Also the Brazilian Latuff portrays a burning police car with a fist raised demonstrator, one of the most iconic images of the Black Lives Matter uprisings.

According to Tabatabaí, the works are scheduled to leave the gallery and be displayed on large panels throughout Tehran. Where the contrast between the profound freedom and racial criticism shown in the cartoons will no doubt contrast with the political and religious billboards that dominate the landscape of the capital of this republic once known as the Paris of the Middle East.