The 'Canto a la Tierra' event dazzles at the Carnaval de Negros y Blancos in Colombia

Preparation for one of Colombia's traditional events, the Carnaval de Negros y Blancos have come to an end and the inauguration of the festival at the La Libertad stadium in Pasto was filled with colorful costumes, songs and dances by 17 dance collectives.

The traditional parade of Choreographic Collectives, Canto a la Tierra, was moved to the stage to maintain COVID safety measures.

The presentation was held in two parts, in the morning when the public was allowed to enter after registration at 6:30 am. and in the afternoon at 1:30 pm.

For 10 hours, more than 4,000 artists and teachers showed the world their culture and traditions through dance and music. The 17 groups that participated this year made a great impression on the nearly 10,000 spectators who entered the venue presenting their vaccination cards.

This year's program includes a talk entiteld "Knowledge and stories of the arrival of the Castañeda family" at the Casa de la Cultura at 10:00 a.m. In addition, the Urban Music Festival and the Rumba Carnival will be held with the presentation of tropical music groups and orchestras in Carnival Square and the Plaza de Nariño.