Campechada Festival hits 10 years by celebrating Ricardo Alegría

Everything is ready for the tenth edition of Campechada, a Puerto Rican cultural event that brings together artists, artisans, public and private entities dedicated to the arts, culture and conservation. This year, the festival will be held in-person from November 19-21 in Old San Juan, and will celebrate the life and work of the prestigious Puerto Rican historian and archaeologist Ricardo Alegría.

"Don Ricardo is considered a visionary in the multiple cultural expressions of Puerto Ricans," Carlos Ruiz, executive director of the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP), said in a press release.

The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP) has confirmed the participation of close to 300 artists from diverse disciplines, including visual artists, artisans, musicians, actors and theater directors, writers, as well as nonprofit organizations and government entities.

The event celebrates the centennial of Alegría's birth, and his professional dedication to the rescue and development of integral elements of Puerto Rican culture.

The three nights will be flooded with music and culture with performances by El Gran Combo, Fiel a la Vega, Victoria Sanabria, the PVC Orchestra, Viento de Agua, Ballet Folklorico de Guateque, the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, the Arturo Somohano Philharmonic Orchestra, the Centennial Municipal Band, and the Rondalla de Humacao.

This interdisciplinary festival returns to the city of San Juan to also coincide with the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city and, in addition to music, will include activities for all types of audiences, such as workshops, book fairs, academic conferences and artistic presentations, among others.

