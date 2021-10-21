Billy Porter shades Vogue cover featuring Harry Styles wearing a dress

Almost a year on from Harry Styles' iconic Vogue magazine cover, Billy Porter, one of the stars of the series Pose, recently questioned featuring Styles as the first man to wear a dress.

Although the cover is one of the most recognized, Porter, 52, explained in an interview with Sunday Times Style, the wave of men wearing skirts and dresses on the red carpet is possible because characters like him, who opened the way and discussion about freedom of gender expression through fashion.

His criticism was directed towards the fashion magazine, because despite being a gay man of African descent who struggled and was criticized for his honest gender expression, Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man in a dress, on its cover, as if he is exemplary.

"Me. Personally. Have. Changed. All. The. Game. And that's not ego, it's a fact. I was the first one to do it and now everybody does it," insists the figure who has so dazzled on red carpets with her looks. "I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because it has to. I'm not necessarily convinced and here's why."

Porter clarified that he had no intention of attacking Styles, but wanted to understand what made the cover come about.

"This is politics to me. This is my life. I've had to fight my whole life to get to the pkace where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not get shot now. All he has to do is be white and straight," he said.

Styles has gone down in history as the first man to appear alone on the cover of Vogue wearing a Gucci dress. The difference is that in a cis-heteronormative white world, Porter gets criticized and beaten up for his honest gender expression and for loving who he loves, while Styles is praised and considered as someone "groundbreaking" in the fashion world.