Biden asks immigrants to not come to the U.S. 

President Joe Biden has called on undocumented minors and families in the latest large wave of immigration to the United States not to cross the border.

"Do not come to the United States. Don't leave your town, city or community," the U.S. president said in an interview aired Wednesday on ABC News. Despite the border closure due to the pandemic, Biden is responding to the wave of unaccompanied minors crossing the border with Mexico.

Facing the growing number of undocumented minors in border detention centers, or in Department of Health and Human Services shelters, the White House admits it faces a major challenge.

Although no numbers have been officially released, according to CBS News, over 4.200 unaccompanied immigrant children remained as of Sunday, March 14 in short-term Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention facilities, including some unfit to house minors.

Less than two months after his inauguration, President Biden sent a delegation of advisors to visit the border in the state of Texas and has ruled out "for now" visiting the border with Mexico. The President and the delegation in charge have begun to take steps to mitigate the border overflow such as mobilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for 90 days to attend to the minors.

The worrisome situation is being used as a political weapon by Republicans, who blame the president and his immigration announcements for the surge at the border.

In the face of these attacks, Biden has rejected claims that it was his decision to end Trump's heavy-handed policy that caused the surge in arrivals. He further noted that similar immigration surges also occurred during 2019 and 2020.

The Democratic administration remains committed and expects Congress to pass an immigration reform to give a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants.