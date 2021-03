Biden asks immigrants to not come to the U.S. 

President Joe Biden has called on undocumented minors and families in the latest large wave of immigration to the United States not to cross the border.

"Do not come to the United States. Don't leave your town, city or community," the U.S. president said in an interview aired Wednesday on ABC News. Despite the border closure due to the pandemic, Biden is responding to the wave of unaccompanied minors crossing the border with Mexico.





"Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'?



Biden: "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over...Don’t leave your town or city or community." pic.twitter.com/isbaH4SD5y EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis."Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'?Biden: "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over...Don’t leave your town or city or community." https://t.co/eNhw9ARhzg

— ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2021