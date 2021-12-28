Betty White's secret to happiness at almost 100 years old

Actress Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday with the cover of People magazine. In the cover story White revealed her secret to living a long and full life.

"I try to avoid anything green," she joked in the interview. "I guess it's working."

Later, however, and on a slightly more serious note, White offered a tip for living a joyful life: "Enjoy every moment."

The key to her happiness, the woman said, is that she works to "always find the positive" in her life.

"I inherited that from my mother, and that never changed," she said.