Betty White's secret to happiness at almost 100 years old

Actress Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday with the cover of People magazine. In the cover story White revealed her secret to living a long and full life.
"I try to avoid anything green," she joked in the interview. "I guess it's working."
Later, however, and on a slightly more serious note, White offered a tip for living a joyful life: "Enjoy every moment."
The key to her happiness, the woman said, is that she works to "always find the positive" in her life.
"I inherited that from my mother, and that never changed," she said.
Betty, who will turn 100 on January 17th, said she is "very fortunate to be in such good health and feeling so good at this age."
These days, White spends her time in Los Angeles completing crossword puzzles, playing card games and watching animal documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and golf tournaments.
She also takes time to honor her late husband, Allen Ludden, every day.
"She has a picture of him on her bedside table and gives him a kiss every morning," explains Mikelas, her personal assistant. "At night, when she opens the blinds, she blows him a kiss in the sky. He is on her mind constantly."
A film for her 100th birthday
Betty White is the only one of the living actresses who were part of "The Golden Girls," and she will release one for her 100th birthday celebration.
The film, "Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration," will be released on January 17 in 900 U.S. theaters simultaneously and, in addition to reviewing her career, will showcase the actress' party, with guests including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Jay Leno.
"We didn't want to let this day pass without bringing together all the people who love her, from her castmates and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate with an entertaining and loving look at everything that makes Betty a national treasure," the film's director, Steve Boettcher, said in a statement.
