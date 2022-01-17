Betty White's birthday: A day to help animals

Even after her passing, Betty White continues to leave a legacy of love and happiness. This time, hundreds of her fans came together in honor of her 100th birthday to donate to animal homeless shelters. The animal advocacy organization American Humane asked fans of the recently deceased actress to celebrate her 100th birthday with donations to make the Earth "a better, kinder place for animals."

#BettyWhite was a lifetime advocate for animals, but her most far-reaching contribution may still be yet to come. Our CEO and president @RobinGanzert shares how you can help celebrate Betty's birthday: https://t.co/Wztntvfjg7 via @AP @GlennGamboa @masayett #BettyWhiteChallenge — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) January 14, 2022

White, was known for her love for animals and was linked for many years to the foundation. The donation campaign, started on social media as the #BettyWhiteChallenge, and was conceived under the slogan: "the way a person puts her hands on an animal says a lot about her," a phrase used by White to refer to the treatment of human beings with other animals. In addition to the foundation's appeal, a Twitter account called "Golden Girls Quotes" wrote that it would contribute $5 for every 50 likes, up to a maximum of $50. So far it has received more than 5,000 likes.

I'm going to participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating to @AmericanHumane.



For every 50 likes this tweet gets, I'll donate an additional $5, up to a maximum total gift of $50.#GoldenGirls#BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/aaxxrp7xD5 — Golden Girls Quotes (@GoldenGirls85) January 5, 2022

White and animals White's work with animals began in the 1940s. She once wrote: "Animals don't lie. Animals don't criticize. If animals have bad mood days, they handle them better than humans." At the time of her death, White had only one pet, a Golden Retriever named Pontiac whom she cared for since he was a puppy. Pontiac was regularly seen on White's social media accounts.