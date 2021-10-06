Advertisement

Barcelona is once again a city of movies

In the first half of 2021, Barcelona has been the setting for 1,610 film productions.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 06, 2021

Besides being a city with hundreds of tourist attractions, Barcelona has also been chosen many times to be the setting for emblematic films, such as Vicky Cristina Barcelona, All About My Mother, and Rec, among many others. 

Unfortunately, after the pandemic, the movie industry came to a major halt. However, during the first quarter of 2021, a total of 1,610 film and TV productions have been registered in the city.

This figure represents 59% of the total number of filming registered during 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Barcelona Film Commission (BFC) of the City Council confirmed the data in its report, which also estimates that by the end of the year 20 productions will have been shot, exceeding 45 million euros in revenue. 

According to the Barcelona's Deputy Mayor of Culture Jordi Martí, the data indicates that the film sector "is not only becoming active" after the COVID-19 stoppage, but also that some productions that were "stagnant" are recovering.

Martí emphasized the commitment of the City Council to facilitate that the city continues to be "a great set for all kinds of productions."

During the first quarter, most feature films and fiction series have been shot in the Catalan capital, followed by movie and TV products with an artistic purpose, such as video clips. Barcelona City Council thinks this year will be "exceptionally positive" for the sector.

