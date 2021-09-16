Advertisement

HHM 2021

Barbie launches two dolls for Hispanic Heritage Month: Celia Cruz and Julia Álvarez

The Barbie versions of Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez. Photo: Mattel/Barbie

Barbie was inspired by two Latina icons for its own Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

Barbie has been fulfilling its commitment to inspire girls by showcasing role models from the past and present. With its "Role Models" series, it introduces girls to stories of successful women in different fields of work. 

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie introduced two new "Role Models" that also represent the diversity within the Latino community. The first doll is a tribute to the "Queen of the Guaguancó," Celia Cruz, and the second is of Dominican-American author and activist Julia Alvarez.

These two stunning, talented and powerful women represent part of the diversity that encompasses the "Latina" category.

Barbie has previously included dolls of Latina icons such as Frida Kahlo and Selena, both of which were well-received and best-selling. Joining the list of iconic women who now have their own version of Barbie are Haitian-Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, Mexico's Karla Wheelock, the first Latina to climb Mount Everest from its northern slope, and Peruvian activist Mariana Costa Checa.

An Iconic Afro-cuban singer, Cruz recorded more than 70 albums, had 23 gold records, and won more than 100 awards during her career. Internationally recognized for her talent and success. she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 17, 1987 and received the U.S. government's National Medal of Arts in 1994.  

Alvarez is an award-winning Dominican-American writer, educator and activist. Her vast body of work explores themes of multiculturalism, assimilation and identity. For decades, she worked to use literacy as a tool to overcome generational poverty, and has remained an advocate for peace between the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

"Both women are role models, who through their legendary careers and courage in speaking out, continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories."

Under the motto "Imagining that it can be anything is just the beginning. Seeing that it really can be makes all the difference," Barbie's initiative helps create visible role models for girls of all backgrounds, colors, sizes, tastes and interests. The new doll launch took place on Sept. 15, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, but both are not yet on sale. Regardless, they'r sure to be a hit.

