AyudaEnEspañol campaign gets vital COVID-19 information to U.S. Spanish-speaking communities

One of the many gaps in services exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic is the lack of translation for vital information.

COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, meaning no human has any natural immunity to it. In the beginning of its contact with humans, information changed by the day about its symptoms and modes of transmission.

In the U.S., that information was and still primarily is in exclusively English, leaving potentially a population of up 43 million native Spanish speakers in the dark about COVID-19.

That problem has expanded as the federal and various state and local governments started implementing protocols in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. They too, changed by the day.

In an effort to make vital information around COVID-19 as accessible as possible to the U.S.’s Spanish-speaking communities, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Hornitos Tequila have partnered for a social media campaign and to create a thorough resource kit in Spanish on coronavirus.

The campaign, #AyudaEnEspañol has started to pick up steam with the participation of Latinx stars like Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Amaury Nolasco, and journalist Mariana Atencio.

Participants take a photo of themselves to post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook displaying the hashtag and for whom the campaign is important.

They then challenge others to do the same.

The resource kit is a one-stop-shop for every concern surrounding COVID-19 to this point. It directs readers to trusted sources on COVID-19, and to the proper agencies to apply for everything from unemployment and housing aid to small business loans and social security.

It also provides updated policies from ICE regarding its handling of detainees during COVID-19 and a line to call to report domestic violence during quarantine.

In addition to the vital information on resource hubs, the kit also includes guides on how to find local food banks, talk to children about COVID-19, connect to the Internet, maintain mental health and lists of zoos and museums that can be visited virtually.