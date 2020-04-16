#AyudaEnEspañol campaign gets vital COVID-19 information to U.S. Spanish-speaking communities
The League of United Latin American Citizens has partnered with Hornitos Tequila to spread the word on social media and create a coronavirus resource kit.
One of the many gaps in services exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic is the lack of translation for vital information.
COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus, meaning no human has any natural immunity to it. In the beginning of its contact with humans, information changed by the day about its symptoms and modes of transmission.
In the U.S., that information was and still primarily is in exclusively English, leaving potentially a population of up 43 million native Spanish speakers in the dark about COVID-19.
That problem has expanded as the federal and various state and local governments started implementing protocols in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. They too, changed by the day.
In an effort to make vital information around COVID-19 as accessible as possible to the U.S.’s Spanish-speaking communities, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Hornitos Tequila have partnered for a social media campaign and to create a thorough resource kit in Spanish on coronavirus.
The campaign, #AyudaEnEspañol has started to pick up steam with the participation of Latinx stars like Eva Longoria, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Amaury Nolasco, and journalist Mariana Atencio.
The Latino community needs better access to COVID-19 information in Spanish. They need to visit//lulac.org/ayudaenespanol. In partnership with @lulac and @hornitostequila I’m helping raise awareness about this Spanish information resource. Now, it’s your turn @jaimecamil and @jencarlosmusic Post your #AyudaEnEspanol sign for everyone who needs it.
A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on
Mi familia, I’m working with @lulac and @hornitostequila to spread the word about an organization that has information regarding the CORONA VIRUS in SPANISH, and they have resources to help you in these difficult times. You are not alone. Go to *Link in Bio* And Please help us spread the word! We are all a big family! Stay strong, stay safe! #AyudaEnEspanol
A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo) on
I’ve been getting messages that a lot of our a Spanish speaking community are not getting the benefits they are entitled to during the Covid-19 because of the language barrier.Please go to lulac.org/ayudaenespanol They are there to help, Please pass the word around . Much Love and Respect Always. #AyudaEnEspanol — He Estabo recibiendo mesajes de que muchos en Nuestra comunidad de habla hispana no estan recibiendo los beneficios a los que tiene derecho durante El Covid-19 por barreras de idioma ,Por Favor visita lulac.org/AyudaEnEspanol estan para ayudarte ,Por Favor Corre La Voz . Con Mucho Amor y Respeto Siempre . #Emiliorivera #elpadrino #Ayudaenespañol
A post shared by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on
I’m proud to join this movement in partnership with @lulac and @hornitostequila to ensure that Spanish speakers have access to all important information during this terrible times. My #AyudaEnEspañol goes for The Hispanic Community in the whole World. For rapid access to translated resources go to http://lulac.org/ayudaenespanol I exhort my friends @adriaarjona and @jasoncanela to share the link and who you will #AyudaEnEspañol .............................................................. Me siento orgulloso en formar parte de este movimiento en unión con @lulac y @hornitostequila para asegurarnos que las persona de habla Hispana puedan recibir toda la información importante y necesaria durante esta crisis. Mi #AyudaEnEspañol es por La Comunidad Hispana en todo el Mundo. Para rápido acceso a información traducida vaya a la siguiente página http://lulac.org/ayudaenespanol Y exhortó a mis amigos @adriaarjona y @jasoncanela a que me ayuden a regar la voz y quien sería si #AyudaEnEspañol
A post shared by Amaury Nolasco (@amaurynolasco) on
Information can save lives. It's why I decided to become a journalist. From the farmworkers making sure we have produce to cook at home to the nurses and servers, our Latinx community is disproportionately affected by Coronavirus. Now more than ever they need information in Spanish. Joining this campaign with @lulac and @hornitostequila to make sure we provide it! ⠀ This is a time to HELP, to be kind and to connect people. ⠀ La información puede salvar vidas. Por eso decidí ser periodista. El Coronavirus está afectando más a los Latinos que a otras comunidades. Ahora, más que en cualquier otro momento, nuestra gente necesita #AyudaEnEspañol. Me uno a esta campaña con @LULAC y @Hornitostequila para proporcionarla. ⠀ This is the website link, por aquí les dejo el website para compartir con quien lo necesite http://lulac.org/ayudaenespanol ⠀ Now it’s your turn, @mariaesalinas @maria_la_hinojosa @luzmadoria @laflowers @brownissues @wilmervalderrama @elsamariecollins @cora_cervantes Post your #AyudaEnEspañol signs with who or why you’re helping. ⠀ #Coronavirus #Latinx #Latinos #Help #GetHuman #GoLikeMariana
A post shared by Mariana Atencio (@marianaatencio) on
Participants take a photo of themselves to post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook displaying the hashtag and for whom the campaign is important.
They then challenge others to do the same.
The resource kit is a one-stop-shop for every concern surrounding COVID-19 to this point. It directs readers to trusted sources on COVID-19, and to the proper agencies to apply for everything from unemployment and housing aid to small business loans and social security.
It also provides updated policies from ICE regarding its handling of detainees during COVID-19 and a line to call to report domestic violence during quarantine.
In addition to the vital information on resource hubs, the kit also includes guides on how to find local food banks, talk to children about COVID-19, connect to the Internet, maintain mental health and lists of zoos and museums that can be visited virtually.
Please tell us what you think about this story