Are you a Catholic? The eRosary makes praying as easy as a click

The Catholic Church won’t be left behind in its attempts to continue expanding its beliefs.

Since the Lent of 2016, a group of Catholics in Pompeii opened a Telegram channel to send daily readings of the Gospel verses and listen to audio messages of Pope Francis; now the Vatican itself joins the era of devices with an electronic rosary: the eRosary.

Pope Francis sees the Internet as a blessing for social outreach, especially since young Catholics are hooked on technology. So the Catholic Church has launched eRosary "Click to Pray,” a portable device connected to a mobile application that is activated by making the sign of the cross.

The device, designed by GadgeTek Inc, can be used as a bracelet and is made up of a chain of hematite and black agate beads, in addition to having a "smart cross" that stores data.

When activated you have several prayer options: pray a standard rosary, a contemplative rosary or a thematic rosary - you choose the updates you want to receive throughout the year. It also shows the progress throughout each prayer and tracks each completed rosary.

The Vatican says the device is part of the Pope's World Prayer Network and is designed as a technology-based teaching tool to learn "how to pray the rosary for peace in the world."

The application presents personalized religious content, as well as health tracking information obtained from the bracelet. The latter is a nod that should not be missed as an innocent fact. It is currently for sale for $ 110.

While most do not think of the Vatican as the most advanced institution in technology, there are actually many signs that the church is adapting to the new times and that Catholic power is likely to consolidate through the data machinery.