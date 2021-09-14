Apple unveils the iPhone 13 and a number of other releases

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Apple officially announced the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max at a virtual event held from its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The company announced that the new version of the iPhone will have 128 GB of base storage and will go up to 1 TB. In addition, they will come in five color options including pink, silver and the new Sierra Blue — all new colors for the device.

The new phones will have IP68 resistance, an A15 Bionic chip and 50% better performance than previous phones, with a battery that will last up to 2.5 hours longer. One of the most notable improvements is in the camera, which will now be able to capture up to 47% more light in low-light conditions.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said, "iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most professional iPhone lineup with the biggest breakthrough for our camera system, the best battery life and fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible."

Pre-orders will begin on Friday, Sept. 17, with sales beginning Friday, Sept. 24. Prices for the new iPhone 13 range from $799 for the standard version and $699 for the Mini.

iPad

The new standard iPad presented at the event comes with A13 processor, 12 MP ultra wide-angle front camera (three times the performance of the previous one) and a system capable of detecting other people in video calls.

In addition to the redesign, the new iPad also has support for the new A15 processor that is ultra-fast and the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Added to this is 5G connectivity, allowing better browsing speeds and a USB-C port useful for connecting to other devices such as cameras.

Apple Watch

The new Apple Watch 7 series will feature a larger screen than the previous generation, with reduced edges and softer corners.

The new watches will also feature a longer battery life, reaching 18 hours with a 33% faster charge than the 6 series.

It will be available in five colors, aluminum finish and previous straps are compatible. The price will be $399.