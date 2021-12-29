Advertisement

Alexa proposes a dangerous challenge to a 10-year-old girl and it goes viral

Amazon changed the Alexa settings after the error.

Amazon changed Alexa's settings after the error. Photo: Amazon

Alexa proposes a dangerous challenge to a 10-year-old girl and it goes viral

Alexa's dangerous mistake was a proposed "challenge" to a 10-year-old girl, and it now has the ire of the world.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/29/2021 - 08:09
in
Amazon changed the Alexa settings after the error.
Amazon changed the Alexa settings after the error.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 29, 2021

News of what could have been a fatal error on the part of Amazon Echo smart speaker Alexa has gone viral on social media.

After the device challenged a 10-year-old girl in the United States to insert a penny into a live wall plug, Amazon was forced to update its voice assistant.

The dangerous “suggestion” occurred after the girl asked Alexa to give her "a challenge to perform" to play alongside her mother.

The company advised that it managed to fix the bug as soon as they became aware of the problem.

"Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and useful information to customers," Amazon said in a statement.

Alexa mentioned that the challenge was "found on the web." This challenge, known as "the penny challenge," circulated last year on TikTok and other social media platforms. The girl's mother shared on Twitter that she immediately shouted "No, Alexa, no!" even though she knows her daughter is too smart to do something like that.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
viral
amazon echo

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Betty White is nearing her 100th birthday. Photo: Twitter
Betty White's secret to happiness at almost 100 years old
The Congressional Gold Medal awarded to members of the Borinqueneers in 2016. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.
The college student who recorded a history of Puerto Rican U.S. military service through art
Children playing at the festival. Photo extracted from twitter @CiutatSomnis.
"La Ciutat de la Diversió" opens its doors in Barcelona
Typical Christmas arrangement with "la flor de nochebuena".
The typical Christmas flower arrangement and its Indigenous origin
AL DIA News
AL DIA News