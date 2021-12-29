Alexa proposes a dangerous challenge to a 10-year-old girl and it goes viral

News of what could have been a fatal error on the part of Amazon Echo smart speaker Alexa has gone viral on social media.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

After the device challenged a 10-year-old girl in the United States to insert a penny into a live wall plug, Amazon was forced to update its voice assistant.

The dangerous “suggestion” occurred after the girl asked Alexa to give her "a challenge to perform" to play alongside her mother.

The company advised that it managed to fix the bug as soon as they became aware of the problem.

"Customer trust is at the heart of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and useful information to customers," Amazon said in a statement.

Hi there. We're sorry to hear this! Please reach out to us directly via the following link so that we can look into this further with you: https://t.co/YlLYrTtGzy. We hope this helps. -Daragh — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 27, 2021

Alexa mentioned that the challenge was "found on the web." This challenge, known as "the penny challenge," circulated last year on TikTok and other social media platforms. The girl's mother shared on Twitter that she immediately shouted "No, Alexa, no!" even though she knows her daughter is too smart to do something like that.