Advertisement

Alejandra Guzman's daughter arrested in Miami for causing a disturbance

The influencer Frida Sofia, arrested in Miami.

The influencer Frida Sofia was arrested in Miami. Photo: Mezcalent

Alejandra Guzman's daughter arrested in Miami for causing a disturbance

Over the weekend, the daughter of singer Alejandra Guzman, Frida Sofia, was arrested in Miami for causing a disturbance in a public place.
 

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 01/25/2022 - 09:56
in
The influencer Frida Sofia, arrested in Miami.
The influencer Frida Sofia, arrested in Miami.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
January 25, 2022

On Sunday, Jan. 23, the daughter of iconic singer and actress Alejandra Guzman, got into trouble with the law. According to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation system. Frida Sofia, 29, was booked into the correctional system around midnight on Sunday for creating a disturbance and disorderly conduct, as well as resisting arrest.

The well-known influencer has been given a bail of $1,500 for both offenses, and according to the county's correctional system, it has already been posted. At the moment, neither she nor her family have made statements regarding the arrest, so it is not known for sure her current status.

Frida was charged with "disorderly conduct on a premises" and "resisting an officer without violence to her person." 

Frida Sofía currently has a residence in the United States, after being the victim of an attempted kidnapping in Mexico City years ago. Although resisting arrest is a minor offense in Miami, her permit could be affected for her eventual citizenship.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
influencer
Latin artist
miami

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Philly Gumbo is credited for bringing the Mardi Gras celebration to Philadelphia over three decades ago. Photo: Philly Gumbo
Mardi Gras is coming to Philly this February
In 2019, 19.8 million Hispanics living in the United States were born in another country; this is 33% of the entire Latino population. Photo: PEW Research Center
Latinos say there are better opportunities in the U.S. than in their home countries, research shows
U.S. crypto investors have been relocating to Puerto Rico for exclusive tax benefits. Photo: Christopher Gregory/Getty Images.
Crypto investors are raising the cost of living in some Puerto Rico neighborhoods
Manu and Kenzo are some of the children who have felt represented by the Encanto characters. Photo: instagram collage
Encanto's portrayal of Latino children goes viral
AL DIA News
AL DIA News