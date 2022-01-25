Alejandra Guzman's daughter arrested in Miami for causing a disturbance
Over the weekend, the daughter of singer Alejandra Guzman, Frida Sofia, was arrested in Miami for causing a disturbance in a public place.
On Sunday, Jan. 23, the daughter of iconic singer and actress Alejandra Guzman, got into trouble with the law. According to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation system. Frida Sofia, 29, was booked into the correctional system around midnight on Sunday for creating a disturbance and disorderly conduct, as well as resisting arrest.
The well-known influencer has been given a bail of $1,500 for both offenses, and according to the county's correctional system, it has already been posted. At the moment, neither she nor her family have made statements regarding the arrest, so it is not known for sure her current status.
Frida was charged with "disorderly conduct on a premises" and "resisting an officer without violence to her person."
Frida Sofía currently has a residence in the United States, after being the victim of an attempted kidnapping in Mexico City years ago. Although resisting arrest is a minor offense in Miami, her permit could be affected for her eventual citizenship.
