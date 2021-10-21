Afro-descendant man assaulted in front of his son in Brazil

The identity of the Afro-descendant man who was assaulted on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the Sao Paulo subway has yet to be released. The video of security guards assaulting the Black man in front of his son has gone viral on networks because of the similarity with the George Floyd case.

In the video, the victim can be seen carrying a baby carriage in the subway while getting into a heated with two security guards. After another negative gesture, one of the guards assaulted him while another passerby tries to help him.

The situation gets out of control and the man is thrown to the ground and suffocated. Meanwhile, a woman is recording the whole scene: a baby crying as she witnesses her father being attacked, a purse, some coins and the mask left on the ground after the victim struggles with the security guard.

This use of excessive force against Afro-descendant citizens is not an isolated case, but rather a structural and systematized practice based on the use of racial profiling associated with criminal practices. After similar aggressions during the past year, such as the murder of George Floyd by a white officer or the man of African descent who was assaulted and beaten to death by a security guard at a Carrefour in Brazil, the alarms of many citizens went off and condemned the actions of the authorities on social media.

Artists such as Zélia Duncan and Jonjon spoke out against what happened also using their social media platforms.

"How can you watch a scene like this and not rebel? I see some things like this and it gives me a hate.... The business is to unmask the bullies, these cowards who attacked a parent found their Instagram for the bag! And we'll charge the authorities! Does anyone know the end? Is the kid ok?" posted Jonjon.