5 places you didn't know owe their name to the Spanish

While many states, cities and counties owe their names to the Spanish colonial era and their histories are well known, there are other places in the country that were also influenced by Hispanic culture and that is reflected in their names to this day.

Colorado

This state in the western region of the country is nicknamed the "Centennial State" because it entered the country in the year of the centennial of the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

Its name is due to the Colorado River, name that the Spanish settlers gave it because of the color of its soil.

The territory that receives the name of Colorado was incorporated to the Union in 1803 with the Louisiana Purchase from France and the Mexican cession of 1848. In 1851 San Luis, the oldest town in the state, was founded by settlers from the Taos Valley.

District of Columbia

The federal district was named 'District of Columbia' because Columbia was a poetic name widely used in the United States at the time, which was near the 300th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' first voyage to America in 1492.

Columbia is a neo-Latin neologism, based on the surname of the discoverer Christopher Columbus and the meaning can be understood as "the land discovered by Columbus".

Mother of God Island, Alaska

This island received its name 'Madre de Dios' on June 1, 1779 by Francisco Antonio Maurell.

Madre de Dios lies between Trocadero Bay, which means 'merchant', and Bucareli Bay.

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is a city located in Lucas County in the state of Ohio.

Although it is not known for sure why the city receives this name, it is believed that the choice of the name had nothing to do with any imposition of the old Spanish settlers but was due to the admiration and eagerness of recognition that the American settlers had for the city in Europe.

Sonora Desert

The name of this desert is due to the fact that it is located in the region of Sonora, which owes its name to the origins of the word Señora, the first name given to the region by the Spanish explorers led by Diego de Guzman.

This name was given because they arrived at the Yaqui River on October 7, 1533, the day of Our Lady of the Rosary.