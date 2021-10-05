10 years after Steve Jobs' death

This October 5th marks the tenth anniversary of the death of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. During these ten years the firm has been consolidating its position as one of the most valuable companies in the world for the sale of smartphones, computers and other electronic devices.

"We have been living with the feelings of grief and coping for a decade now. Our gratitude is as great as our loss", Steve's family said in a letter posted on Apple's home page.

His family highlights his role as a teacher who "taught them to observe the beauty of the world, to be curious about innovative ideas, to look to the future and, above all, to be humble enough to maintain our beginner's spirit".

Today, Apple is led by Tim Cook, who took over from Jobs just months before his passing on October 5th, 2011.

Cook's strategy has been clear during this decade, focusing his efforts on strengthening and perfecting the products left by his friend and colleague. Cook claims to have missed the creativity and vision that Jobs brought to the company.

In addition to being the main creative force, Steve Jobs was also a visionary in the technology world and a great reference since the beginning of the 21st century.

In a speech at the 1983 International Design Conference, when the first computers had just begun to enter most homes, Jobs explained that his idea was to work to "put in a book an incredibly powerful computer that you could take with you wherever you went and learn to use in twenty minutes.

Twenty-four years later, the company he headed showed for the first time in public an iPhone phone; and three years later, the first iPad tablet.

With their innovative features and impeccable design, both the iPhone and iPad were the devices that paved the way for two new markets, smartphones and tablets.

In 2018 Apple became the first U.S. company to reach $1 trillion on the stock market. With the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic last year, this figure doubled to over two trillion, a milestone the company has maintained to this day.