Senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received criticism for her Met Gala dress.

Ocasio-Cortez shared on her social media a photograph wearing her dress and wrote "The medium is the message." She also emphasized that this is the time to raise taxes on the wealthiest. "Now is the time for child care, health care and climate action for all", she added.

In addition to the attention that the senator's message garnered, another point that began to be the focus of criticism was her participation in the Met Gala itself, due to the high price of the ticket that contradicted the message of her dress, because with her attendance she was supporting an event for the wealthy.

According to Forbes magazine, an individual ticket to attend the event costs $35.000, while the price to sit at one of the tables at the gala starts at $200.000.

"And before the haters go crazy, New York's elected officials are routinely invited to the Met because of our responsibilities to oversee and support the city's cultural institutions", she clarified via twitter.

Despite Ocasio-Cortez's clarifications, the image of her dress has generated controversy among netizens and some Republican Party politicians who criticized her via Twitter. "She attends the Met Gala (how much does a ticket cost?) wearing a dress that has to cost a fortune... But she has a message", wrote Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary in the last administration.

"What makes Alexandria a bigger fraud: the 'tax the rich' dress while hanging out with an elite group of the wealthy left or the lack of facemasks after spending the last 18 months as one of the most authoritarian 'Karens' in the country?" tweeted Donald Trump Jr, son of former President Donald Trump.

Ocasio explained on the red carpet that she wanted to move one of her agenda items, "a fair tax code", to the highest echelons of society: "I think it's time to bring all classes into the conversation," she told the Met Gala cameras.

Melania Trump's controversial jacket

In 2018 the then First Lady, Melania Trump, wore a jacket bearing in white letters the phrase 'I don't really care' while visiting one of the detention centers for immigrant children in Texas.

Melania's look was quite inappropriate for the occasion and opened the debate on whether this was intentional, mere coincidence or was directed at someone else.

In social media she was harshly criticized, as Internet users related her choice of clothing to the immigration controversy. At the time, Donald Trump posted a tweet clarifying the issue. "I really don't care, do you?" written on the back of Melania's jacket refers to fake news. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she really doesn't care about them," the former president said.