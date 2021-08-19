Selena Gomez celebrates the Latino community in her ELLE Cover

Selena Gomez, 29, has had a career like few others, success, love and personal struggles have kept her in the spotlight for almost two decades. And now she adds one more achievement to her career, being the cover of ELLE magazine in its first issue dedicated to Latinos.

Although the artist was born in the United States and has developed her entire career in this country, she represents the new generation of Latinos thanks to the way her parents, who are originally from Mexico, raised her. From a very young age, Selena has been immersed in the Latino culture, as she has been instilled with the traditions and the spanish language.

It is because of the image the singer has within the Latino community and all the support she receives, that ELLE magazine chose her to be the cover of the September issue. This choice was not arbitrary, because the magazine's editor-in-chief, Nina Garcia, who is from Barranquilla, Colombia, wanted to honor her Latino roots and celebrate the impact this community has in the United States.

Garcia, is perhaps the Latina who has gone the furthest in the U.S. fashion editing world, which is why this cover was so important to her. It is a dream that Selena Gomez could represent all those ideals she had through the cover. "I personally couldn't be more proud to have her as the cover of a project I've been passionate about for a long time," the editor mentioned on her Instagram.