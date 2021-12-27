Sarah Weddington, the lawyer who established abortion rights with Roe V. Wade, dies

Sarah Weddington, the attorney who won the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 at the age of 26, died Sunday morning.

Susan Hays, Weddington's former student and a Democratic candidate for Texas agriculture commissioner, announced on Twitter that Weddington had passed away Sunday morning "after a series of health problems."

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest provider of reproductive services, mourned his death via Twitter, "What a loss. What a tremendous legacy."

"Planned Parenthood will continue to honor Sarah Weddington's work every day: keeping up the fight to ensure everyone has access to abortion," McGill said.